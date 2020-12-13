ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold cultural program to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on the occasion of his birth anniversary on December 25.

PNCA has scheduled various events including cultural shows, puppet shows and national songs to celebrate the Quaid's day with zeal and passion.

Moreover Tableaus, Speech contest would be held among students of different school and colleges,an offcial told APP.

He said photographic exhibition would also be held to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam and the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Quaid-e-Azam was a man of great vision who foresaw importance of two separate nations.

Strict standard operating procedure would be followed by participants to practice social distancing, use face masks and hand sanitizers, he stated.