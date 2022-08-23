PNCA to hold 'Scenic Pakistan' exhibition on Aug 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) is organizing "Scenic Pakistan" a landscape exhibition by the Modern Masters of Pakistan on August 24 (tomorrow) in connection with the diamond jubilee celebrations of Pakistan.

"The exhibition is a blend of incredible art pieces by masters and modern masters from National Art Gallery's permanent collection," an official told APP.

The exhibition which would commence at 12:00 p.m. would continue till 4:00 p.m. at gallery 2 of PNCA, he added.

He said more such exhibitions would be arranged in future to promote arts and facilitate the young artists of Pakistan.