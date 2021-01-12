PNCA To Hold Second Episode Of "Seen Studio" On Jan 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold second episode of musical series titled "Seen Studio" on January 16.

In second episode PNCA will feature one of the leading singer Bano Rehmat who will remix old songs with modern tunes.

The series named "Sur Surgam Sangeet" aimed to medley old song into modern tunes like all kinds of musical genres like pop, classical, folk and fusion.

This opportunity would provide a platform to new singers to show and discover their hidden talent in appropriate way.

Different recording sessions would be held with limited audience,an official said on Tuesday.

He said that the trend of remixing old classics is a way of keeping the songs relevant and remixing them in a way to make them popular for the youth who have not heard them before. He said that this musical sequel will provide a recreational platform to the audience.