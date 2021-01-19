UrduPoint.com
PNCA To Hold Three-day Long Musical, Tabla Performance From Jan 21

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:00 PM

PNCA to hold three-day long musical, tabla performance from Jan 21

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold three day long musical and tabla performance from Jamuary 21 to 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold three day long musical and tabla performance from Jamuary 21 to 23.

The evening titled "Saaz Samandar" will feature legendary Tabla player of subcontinent Ustad Abdula Sattar Tari Khan aiming to keep alive the culture of the classical music.

Legendary Tabla maestro,Tari was pride of Pakistan and he has been awarded with many accolades such as the Hazrat Amir Khusrow Award, as well as Pakistan's Pride of Performance Award,an official told APP on Tuesday.

First half of the evening, he will present various ghazals while on the second half he will play solo tabla performance.

He will enthrall the music lovers of twin cities with his melodious performance and note-perfect singing, he added.

The event was arranged to celebrate and to preserve Pakistan's waning musical heritage,he stated.

He said that it was a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the cultural and music activities and provide healthy entertainment to the citizens.

