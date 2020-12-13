PNCA To Hold Three-day Long Program Titled "Raagistan" From Dec 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a three-day series of musical programs tilted "Raagistan" to promote classical music among youth from Dec 29.

The musical program was aimed to revive traditional aspects of classical music like khayal, thumri and kafi giaki etc.

They would feature one of the best and well known classical singer Akbar Ali from Iconic Jalandhar Family and bunch of some talented musicians, an official of PNCA told APP.

He said that he would mesmerize the audience with classical forms of music including Khayal, thumri and kaafi gaiki.

PNCA was striving hard to promote awareness of classical music among the young lot but also to provide an opportunity of listening quality music for the classic lovers.

He said this venture would be a mile stone to pay tribute to the legendary classical singers and a source of encouragement for their upcoming generation who was custodian of that precious art form.

He said PNCA was looking forward to organize more programs of this series in near future to revive rich classical art form.