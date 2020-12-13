UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Hold Three-day Long Program Titled "Raagistan" From Dec 29

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 01:30 PM

PNCA to hold three-day long program titled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a three-day series of musical programs tilted "Raagistan" to promote classical music among youth from Dec 29.

The musical program was aimed to revive traditional aspects of classical music like khayal, thumri and kafi giaki etc.

They would feature one of the best and well known classical singer Akbar Ali from Iconic Jalandhar Family and bunch of some talented musicians, an official of PNCA told APP.

He said that he would mesmerize the audience with classical forms of music including Khayal, thumri and kaafi gaiki.

PNCA was striving hard to promote awareness of classical music among the young lot but also to provide an opportunity of listening quality music for the classic lovers.

He said this venture would be a mile stone to pay tribute to the legendary classical singers and a source of encouragement for their upcoming generation who was custodian of that precious art form.

He said PNCA was looking forward to organize more programs of this series in near future to revive rich classical art form.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Young Family From Best Love

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on appointing Ch ..

41 seconds ago

NYUAD researchers shed new light on mysteries behi ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 70.52 million

2 hours ago

Germany reports 20,200 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-India food security cooperation h ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 13, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.