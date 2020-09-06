UrduPoint.com
PNCA To Hold Three Days Long "Theater Workshop" From Sept 8th To 10th

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

PNCA to hold three days long

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will hold three days long "Theater Workshop" for students willing to seek technical insights of repertory theater in September 8th to 10th. The workshop was aimed to educate amateur actors regarding the art of acting and the sensibilities of theater.

Local and senior artists will also participate in the event to guide the students with their own experiences.

The enrolled participants will learn how to approach, analyze and incorporate new text into their specific characters, an official told on Wednesday.

PNCA has not only housed many cultural activities but also boasts publication of different literature on theater works, techniques and scripts, he stated.

