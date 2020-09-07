UrduPoint.com
PNCA To Hold "Two Puppet Shows" In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:02 PM

Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will hold "Two Puppet Shows " on September 12 and 26 to revive the dying art of puppetry

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will hold "Two Puppet Shows " on September 12 and 26 to revive the dying art of puppetry.

The show will feature theme based puppetry that usually revolved around current issues including women and children related issues, education and environment to educate the audience especially children through infotainment.

Special puppet artist will perform in the show who have taught special techniques of puppetry from different institutions.

The Puppet shows are being arranged by PNCA as regular feature which was established in 1978 and has been showcasing the skills of its puppeteers comprising vibrant costumed puppets presenting folk tales, skits, regional dances and national songs to provide infotainment to audiences of every age group.

He said performers in these shows were contractual employees of PNCA who have received especial trainings in this art.

"These artists were not only trained in�Pakistan,�but they have also been sent abroad by PNCA for different professional training including singing and dances", he added.

These puppet shows are promoting society's culture and ethnicity with the references to their folk legacies, he stated.

