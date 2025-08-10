PNCA to host National Youth Art Exhibition and Competition on August 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is set to spotlight the creative brilliance of the country’s young talent with its National Youth Art Exhibition and Competition, taking place on August 11 at the National Art Gallery.

The event promises a vibrant display of artistic expression, honouring both Pakistan’s cultural heritage and the valour of its armed forces.

Renowned calligrapher Lt. Gen. (R) Humayun Bangash will inaugurate the exhibition and present awards to the winners.

The top three prizes include Rs. 40,000 for first place, Rs. 30,000 for second, and Rs. 20,000 for third, while seven honorary mentions will each receive Rs. 5,000.

The certificates will be awarded to all participating artists.

With the theme “Bunyanum Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq”, the competition serves as a heartfelt tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of Pakistan’s armed forces, especially in safeguarding the nation against external threats.

The initiative also aligns with this year’s Independence Day celebrations under the banner of “Marka-i-Haq” (Battle of Truth), symbolising national pride and resilience.

The exhibition will open at Gallery No. 3 of the PNCA’s National Art Gallery, offering visitors a unique opportunity to witness how Pakistan’s youth interpret the spirit of sacrifice and the defence of the homeland through their art.