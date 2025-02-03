PNCA To Host Two-day Cultural Events On Kashmir Solidarity Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan will arrange a series of cultural events from February 4-5 at Pakistan to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.
According to an official of PNCA, the events are aimed at highlighting the struggles, sacrifices, and resilience of the Kashmiri people through various artistic expressions, including documentaries, photography, theatre, puppetry, and traditional folk music.
The activities will begin with a special documentary screening and a photographic exhibition, running from February 04 to 05 in the main lobby of PNCA. The exhibition will feature a powerful visual narrative of the historical and ongoing struggle of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), along with captivating images showcasing the region’s breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage.
On February 05, a special puppet show will take place at PNCA Hall to engage younger audiences by creatively depicting the resilience of Kashmiris through the art of puppetry.
While a theatre drama titled "Katehra" will be staged as a part of the activities. The play, set in a courtroom, symbolizes the oppression faced by Kashmiris and their unyielding struggle for justice and self-determination.
The evening will conclude with a Kashmiri Folk Music Night which will feature renowned Kashmiri folk artists performing soulful melodies that reflect the deep cultural roots, love, and resilience of the Kashmiri people.
PNCA has invited the public to attend these events to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and appreciate the artistic portrayal of their ongoing struggle.
The event is expected to witness participation from the government officials, diplomats, artists, and cultural enthusiasts, making it a significant occasion to reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause.
It is a regular feature for PNCA to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day through arranging such activities to educate the younger generation about the Kashmir cause.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration
Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin
Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025
Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow
Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system
TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE
Korean won dips to yearly low
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025
Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation
Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..
UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PNCA to host two-day cultural events on Kashmir Solidarity Day50 seconds ago
-
SSP Shoaib orders strict crackdown on land mafia, kite flying, & illegal weapons11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover hashish11 minutes ago
-
Over 5.5m cotton bales recorded at ginneries21 minutes ago
-
Two motorcyclists killed on road21 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed during encounter with police21 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on Drugs in Schools: Interior Minister vows tough action21 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns attack on polio team in Jamrud21 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for attempting to travel abroad on fake documents31 minutes ago
-
Police deploy over 1700 cops for anti-polio drive security31 minutes ago
-
Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 202534 minutes ago
-
Cop on polio duty martyred near Jamrud40 minutes ago