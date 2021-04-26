PNCA to inaugurate regional office in Jamshero tomorrow

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will inaugurate another regional office for the council in Jamshoro, Sindh on Tuesday (tomorrow) in an online ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will inaugurate another regional office for the council in Jamshoro, Sindh on Tuesday (tomorrow) in an online ceremony.

Ustad Abdullah Khan, a Shehnai player will be the chief guest on the occasion.

In this regard, PNCA has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Sindh Department of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities to set its another regional office in Jamshero after it had established one in Gilgit Baltistan.

Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP that an online gathering will be held to inaugurate regional office at 12 pm on PNCA official page due to Covid-19 pandemic. She said that cultural collaboration between the two organizations would allow PNCA to organize national level cultural program in Sindh and explore new avenues to engage the Sindh artist's community.

Secretary Culture Sindh Ghulam Akbar Laghari, Director General Culture government of Sindh Abdul Haleem Lashari, DG PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed, Chairman Department of Sindhi language, Sindh University Ishaq Samejo, Writer, Scholar Jami Chandio, Cultural personality Naz Sahito, Senior Journalist Manzoor Mirani, expert on Sufi music Rafiq Wassan, Singer Composer Saif Samejo, Drama & Short story writer Shaukat Shoro will also speak in online ceremony.

It may be mentioned here that PNCA had also recently inaugurated its regional office in Gilgit Baltistan.