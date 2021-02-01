PNCA To Launch A Book Title " Tragedy In Kashmir" On Feb 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold book launching ceremoney titled "Tragedy in Kashmir" on Feburary 3 at its premises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold book launching ceremoney titled "Tragedy in Kashmir" on Feburary 3 at its premises.The book was written by Abdul Haq Suharwardi and highlighted the plight of Kashmiri people who have been struggling for 74 years.

The book has narrated the true picture of Indian's army barbarism in occupied Kashmir, how the heaven-like valley turned into a living hell, an official told APP on Monday. He said that in the wake of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, the book will be launched to show unity with Kashmiris.