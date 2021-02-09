UrduPoint.com
PNCA To Launch Book Titled "Darya Ki Dashangi"

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:03 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold book launching ceremony titled " Darya ki Dashangi" on Feburary 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold book launching ceremony titled " Darya ki Dashangi" on Feburary 12.

The book was written by Kishwar Naheed in which she has comprehensively covered different topics of life including religion along with Kashmir issue.

The book also covered the "life and poetry","Corona Pandemic" and Political dictionary of the country.

An official said that different speakers will participate including Kaswar Naheed, Shah Muhammad Marri,Muhammad Saleem ,Inam Nadeem and Noor-ul-Khuda Shah.

Well known women right activist will also participate including Tahira Abdullah,Samar Minallah and Fauzia minallah, he said.

