PNCA to launch Seen Studio to remix old songs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :PNCA will launch a mega musical series titled "Seen Studio" to remix old songs by emerging singers on January 1st. The series named "Sur Surgam Sangeet" aimed to medley old song into modern tunes like all kinds of musical genres like pop, classical, folk and fusion. This opportunity would provide a platform to new singers to show and discover their hidden talent in appropriate way. Different recording sessions would be held with limited audience, an official said on Monday. He said that the trend of remixing old classics is a way of keeping the songs relevant and remixing them to make them popular among the youth who have not heard them before.

He said that musical sequel was meant to provide a recreational platform to audience trapped by the 2nd wave of pandemic which restricted the music lover's mobility.

He said that this would be an another opportunity to experience diverse musical forms of Pakistan. The first two episodes of this series have been recorded at PNCA auditorium without audience which will be launched on 1st of January on the occasion of New Year at PNCA official face book page, he added.