PNCA To Mark 'Black Day' For Highlighting Kashmiris' Plight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 09:09 PM

As the people on the both sides of borders will be marking the "Black Day" to highlight the plight of the Kashmiris residing in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on October 27 in a formal way, the Pakistan National Council of Arts will do the same in a different, unique and cultural style

"The tableau performance will give a true depiction of the current political situation and Indian brutalities in the Kashmir to the audience," an official in PNCA told APP on Thursday.

The participants, who were to be selected through initial scrutiny of their video content, would be given Kashmiri cultural and traditional attires and props during the rehearsal days, he said, adding the content was allowed to submit by October 24.

He said the PNCA would also hold a speech competition with the theme titled "Role of United Nations and international community on Kashmir dispute" on the day.

Shields would be distributed among the first three winners of the contestants, while the runners up would get certificates.

