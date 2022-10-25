UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Mark Kashmir Black Day Through Series Of Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 01:20 PM

PNCA to mark Kashmir Black day through series of activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to organize a series of activities to mark Kashmir Black Day falling on October 27 (Thursday).

According to an official of PNCA, the speech and tableaus contests will be arranged among the students of schools and colleges, aged between 13-18 years to educate them about the significance of Kashmir Black Day and the struggle of Kashmiri people to acquire the right of self-determination.

The topic of the speech contest is the "Role of United Nations and international community on Kashmir issue" while the language will be only urdu.

The participants can send their 3-5 minutes videos of speeches at what's App number 0303-5504897 till the deadline of October 24 (morning).

The speech content should be based on research and logical reasoning while it should not exceed 400 to 600 hundred words.

The ten contestants will be selected and invited for the final round of competition at PNCA on October 27after initial auditions through scrutiny of videos for the speech competition.

Each contestant selected for the final round will submit content/ script of speech in typed format to jury members one hour before speech competition About the tableaus contest, the official informed that the participants can send a video of 10-15 minutes tableau in CD/DVD Format to Deputy Director PNCA, Shabana Ashraf, Plot 5, F-5/1, Islamabad for selection by October 24 (morning).

The tableaus should be based on the theme of current scenario of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) while the content of the tableau should not be based on an anti-state statement, policy or any act.

Kashmiri cultural , traditional dresses and props should be presented during the full dress rehearsal on October, 26 and final show on October, 27.

PNCA will select 1-2 tableaus depending upon the quality of the tableau to be presented at national level.

The participating schools as well as the participants will be issued certificates of participation and honorary shields.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad United Nations Jammu October

Recent Stories

Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV ..

Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV anchor Arshad Sharif

21 minutes ago
 China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan fr ..

China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan from grey list

40 minutes ago
 Pointing, Gilchrist share rescue plan for Australi ..

Pointing, Gilchrist share rescue plan for Australia in T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

4 hours ago
 Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting ..

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting in US Midterm Elections - Rep ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.