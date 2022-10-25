PNCA to mark Kashmir Black day through series of activities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to organize a series of activities to mark Kashmir Black Day falling on October 27 (Thursday).

According to an official of PNCA, the speech and tableaus contests will be arranged among the students of schools and colleges, aged between 13-18 years to educate them about the significance of Kashmir Black Day and the struggle of Kashmiri people to acquire the right of self-determination.

The topic of the speech contest is the "Role of United Nations and international community on Kashmir issue" while the language will be only urdu.

The participants can send their 3-5 minutes videos of speeches at what's App number 0303-5504897 till the deadline of October 24 (morning).

The speech content should be based on research and logical reasoning while it should not exceed 400 to 600 hundred words.

The ten contestants will be selected and invited for the final round of competition at PNCA on October 27after initial auditions through scrutiny of videos for the speech competition.

Each contestant selected for the final round will submit content/ script of speech in typed format to jury members one hour before speech competition About the tableaus contest, the official informed that the participants can send a video of 10-15 minutes tableau in CD/DVD Format to Deputy Director PNCA, Shabana Ashraf, Plot 5, F-5/1, Islamabad for selection by October 24 (morning).

The tableaus should be based on the theme of current scenario of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) while the content of the tableau should not be based on an anti-state statement, policy or any act.

Kashmiri cultural , traditional dresses and props should be presented during the full dress rehearsal on October, 26 and final show on October, 27.

PNCA will select 1-2 tableaus depending upon the quality of the tableau to be presented at national level.

The participating schools as well as the participants will be issued certificates of participation and honorary shields.