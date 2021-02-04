UrduPoint.com
PNCA To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day On Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and GB has scheduled various programmes in accordance with the Kashmir Solidarity Day at PNCA auditorium Islamabad on Friday.        PNCA will be featuring events including Stage play Zindaan , Musical Show by Bano Rehmat, Imran khan and other Artists.

Children Performance Speeches, Tableau and Kashmiri Songs competitions would also be held to highlight the sacrifices of innocent Kashmiri people in struggling for their right to self-determination in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

                         Students of different schools and colleges will present children Show in which speeches, Tableau and Kasmiri songs will be presented to show solidarity with Kashmiris, an official in PNCA informed APP on Thursday.        A photographic exhibition will also be organized in which books on Kashmir by National library of Pakistan would be displayed, he added.

