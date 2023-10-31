PNCA to open 'Women Without Borders' exhibition on Nov 2

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will open a new exhibition, "Women Without Borders," on November 2, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will open a new exhibition, "Women Without Borders," on November 2, 2023.

Renowned US filmmaker Jennifer Hall Lee's new exhibition, "Women Without Borders," offers a unique and intimate glimpse into the lives of Pakistani women, from the bustling cities to the remote villages.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Mr. Jamal Shah, Minister of National Heritage and Culture. It will be on display in Gallery 3 of the PNCA until November 3, 2023.

The exhibition is a must-see for anyone interested in learning more about the lives of Pakistani women or simply appreciating beautiful photography.

