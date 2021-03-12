UrduPoint.com
PNCA To Organize 'Bethak With Legend On Puppetry Arts Farooq Qaiser' On March 17

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 01:11 PM

PNCA to organize 'Bethak with legend on Puppetry Arts Farooq Qaiser' on March 17

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize "Bethak with legend on Puppetry Arts Syed Farooq Qaiser" on March 17

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize "Bethak with legend on Puppetry Arts Syed Farooq Qaiser" on March 17.

Students of various schools and arts lovers would attend the formal discussion on Puppetry as a medium of communication.

Farooq Qaiser is well known for his fictional puppet Uncle Sargam introduced in 1976 in children's television show Kaliyan.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Arts from the National College of Arts (NCA).

Later, he received a master's degree in Graphic Arts from Bucharest, Romania in 1976 and also trained for puppetry there.

He also received his master's degree in Mass Communication in 1999 from the University of Southern California, school for Communication and Journalism, United States.

Farooq Qaiser started his career in the early 1970s before graduating from the NCA, Lahore, with a short documentary in the English language.

In 1971, his teacher Salima Hashmi got him involved in her children's television puppet show Akkar Bakkar.

In 1976, Qaiser directed and wrote his own puppet show Kaliyan which became very popular in Pakistan at that time. He created his own fictional puppet characters for that show including Uncle Sargam, Haiga and Maasi Museebte.

He also was the voice of Uncle Sargam in that show.He created the character 'Uncle Sargam' in resemblance to his teacher Mohan Lal from Romania.

