PNCA To Organize Cultural Activities From Feb 10

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 12:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Visual Arts Division in collaboration with Sadequain Foundation USA, would organize cultural activities from February 10.

According to PNCA announcement, the cultural activities included a book launching, Art Exhibition and Film: Raz-e- Fun, to commemorate 35th Anniversary of the Legendary Artist Sadequain.

The book lunch and film screening would be held at Open Air Theater, PNCA.

While art exhibition would be held at Grand Hall.

COVID SoPs will be strictly followed.

