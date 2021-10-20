PNCA to organize 'Mehfil-e-Qawwali' on October 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will organize "Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Mehfil-e-Qawwali' on October 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will organize "Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Mehfil-e-Qawwali' on October 21. Renowned Qawwal Zain Zohib would present Naatia Kalam and Qawwali on the occasion.

Zain Zohaib a grandson of Haji Rehamat Ali the companion of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

He started Qawwali Music from 2007.

Qawwali is a form of Sufi Islamic devotional singing, originating from the subcontinent and notably popular in the whole world including Pakistan.