PNCA To Organize 'Mehfil-e-Qawwali' On October 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 12:10 PM

PNCA to organize 'Mehfil-e-Qawwali' on October 21

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will organize "Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Mehfil-e-Qawwali' on October 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will organize "Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Mehfil-e-Qawwali' on October 21. Renowned Qawwal Zain Zohib would present Naatia Kalam and Qawwali on the occasion.

Zain Zohaib a grandson of Haji Rehamat Ali the companion of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

He started Qawwali Music from 2007.

Qawwali is a form of Sufi Islamic devotional singing, originating from the subcontinent and notably popular in the whole world including Pakistan.

