PNCA To Organize Nowruz Celebrations On March 20

Sun 14th March 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a grand show of Nowruz celebrations on March 20.

The artists of Arts Council would perform traditional dances and various songs in the grand show.

Director General PNCA Dr.

Fouzia Saeed told APP that the grand show would be attended by a number of diplomats and people from different walks of life.

She said that students of various schools would also participate in the event.

She said that organizing such cultural events would play vital role in promoting the diverse culture of the country.

Nowruz is celebrated in Pakistan in Wakhi, Shina, Balti, Barushaki, Wakhi, and Khuwar communities in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral. Nowruz is a festival that has been celebrated for thousands years.

