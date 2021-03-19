UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Organize "Nowruz Celebrations" Online

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:20 PM

PNCA to organize

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize online grand show titled "Nowruz celebrations" on March 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize online grand show titled "Nowruz celebrations" on March 20.

The artists of arts council would perform in the grand show various songs and present traditional dances.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that the grand show would be attended by a number of diplomats and people from different walks of life.

She said that students of various schools would also participate in the event.

She said that organizing such cultural events would play vital role in promoting the diverse culture of the country, adding that Nowruz was celebrated on the arrival of spring.

Nowruz is celebrated in Pakistan in Wakhi, Shina, Balti, Barushaki, Wakhi, and Khuwar communities in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral. Nowruz is a festival that has been celebrated for thousands of years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balti Chitral March Event From

Recent Stories

Farmers advised to use balance fertilizers to incr ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 40 lives, infects 3,449 more peopl ..

2 minutes ago

FSB Detains 14 Supporters of Ukraine's Neo-Nazi Gr ..

18 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate new labor colonies in Taxila, Pes ..

18 minutes ago

Donald Trump Jr. Slams White House for Refusing Li ..

18 minutes ago

DRTA imposed Rs.23000 fine for SOPs breach

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.