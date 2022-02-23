PNCA to organize one-day woodcut workshop tomorrow

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a one-day woodcut workshop on February 24 (Thursday) under the supervision of senior artist Tasneem Shahzad aiming to provide a platform for emerging artists to get the opportunity by native artists from Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a one-day woodcut workshop on February 24 (Thursday) under the supervision of senior artist Tasneem Shahzad aiming to provide a platform for emerging artists to get the opportunity by native artists from Peshawar.

Tasneem Shahzad a living legend started painting at a very early age and since then has achieved many awards for his work from world-renowned art galleries.

He has represented his artwork in the US, Japan, Russia and India, China, and France he is a bachelor in fine arts from the University of Peshawar, said a press release issued here.

Woodcut is a relief printing technique in printmaking an artist carves an image into the surface of a block of wood typically with gouges leaving the printing parts level with the surface while removing the non-printing parts.

Areas that the artist cuts away carry no ink, while characters or images at surface level carry the ink to produce the print.

The block is cut along the wood grain (unlike wood engraving, where the block is cut in the end-grain).

The surface is covered with ink by rolling over the surface with an ink-covered roller (brayer), leaving ink upon the flat surface but not in the non-printing areas.

Multiple colors can be printed by keying the paper to a frame around the woodblocks (using a different block for each color).

The art of carving the woodcut can be called "xylography", but this is rarely used in English for images alone, although that and "xylographic" are used in connection with block books, which are small books containing text and images in the same block.

A single-sheet woodcut is a woodcut presented as a single image or print, as opposed to a book illustration.