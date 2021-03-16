Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize online 'Bethak' with legend on Puppetry Arts, Farooq Qaiser on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize online 'Bethak' with legend on Puppetry Arts, Farooq Qaiser on Wednesday.

Students of various schools and arts lovers will also participate in the formal discussion on 'Puppetry' as a medium of communication.

Farooq Qaiser is well known for his fictional puppet Uncle Sargam introduced in 1976 in children's television show Kaliyan.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Arts from the National College of Arts (NCA).

Later he received a master's degree in Graphic Arts from Bucharest, Romania in 1976 and also trained for puppetry there.

He also received his master's degree in Mass Communication in 1999 from the University of Southern California, school for Communication and Journalism, United States.

Farooq Qaiser started his career in the early 1970s before graduating from the NCA, Lahore, with a short documentary in the English language.

In 1971, his teacher Salima Hashmi got him involved in her children's television puppet show Akkar Bakkar.

In 1976, Qaiser directed and wrote his own puppet show 'Kaliyan' which became very popular in the country at that time. He created his own fictional puppet characters for that show including Uncle Sargam, Haiga and Maasi Museebte.

He also was the voice of Uncle Sargam in that show.He created the character 'Uncle Sargam' in resemblance to his teacher Mohan Lal from Romania.