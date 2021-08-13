UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Organize Puppet Show To Highlight Journey Of Pakistan Independence Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

PNCA to organize puppet show to highlight journey of Pakistan Independence tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will organize a special puppet show on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations on August 14 (tomorrow).

According to PNCA, National Puppet Theatre will showcase the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrantly costumed puppets and will present national songs, folk tales, skits, and folk dances to provide infotainment.

PNCA, National Puppet Theatre would highlight Pakistan's independence journey and its historical background.

Children along with parents would be invited to attend the shows. According to PNCA, the art of puppetry has long been a part of country culture.

The COVID-19 SOP's and guidelines would be strictly adopted during puppet shows. PNCA would also organize various cultural events online to entertain the audience on the occasion of Independence Day.

