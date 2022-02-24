UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Organize Puppet Show Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PNCA to organize puppet show tomorrow

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would showcase a Puppet Show on February 25 (Friday) aiming at entertaining audience along with family and friends

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would showcase a Puppet Show on February 25 (Friday) aiming at entertaining audience along with family and friends.

Talking to APP, official of PNCA Masroor Shah said, "The show would be featuring folk dances, stories, theme-based speeches and skits for children and adults".

The colorful puppet show will revolve around current issues including gender disparity, contrariety in education and environmental challenges and there will be an exclusive show for kids as well, which will ensure infotainment according to the theme.

He said that due to COVID-19 the puppet shows were being canceled, but the shows were scheduled four times a month as regular feature by National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of PNCA.

Such events provide the required boost to puppetry and help people, especially the younger generation to become aware of it, he added.

He said that the traditional art of puppetry was dying and PNCA has been struggling so long to revive this art adding that such events help in reviving this traditional art form. He further said that the art of puppetry and puppet shows have long been a part of Pakistani culture.

Commenting on the importance of puppetry, he said that Puppetry was such a beautiful and colorful art and "We should make an effort to bring back this art form", adding that this can be useful both for entertainment and education purposes.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Education February Family

Recent Stories

Putin authorizes military operation in eastern Ukr ..

Putin authorizes military operation in eastern Ukrain

6 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Calls on West to Close Airspace Against ..

Zelenskyy Calls on West to Close Airspace Against Backdrop of Russia's Special O ..

13 seconds ago
 Japanese Security Council Emergency Meeting Conven ..

Japanese Security Council Emergency Meeting Convened Due to Russian Operation - ..

15 seconds ago
 IRSA releases112915 cusecs water

IRSA releases112915 cusecs water

18 seconds ago
 Belarus leader Lukashenko to meet with his army ch ..

Belarus leader Lukashenko to meet with his army chiefs: Minsk

20 seconds ago
 PM arrives in Moscow on his two-day official visit

PM arrives in Moscow on his two-day official visit

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>