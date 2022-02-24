PNCA to organize puppet show tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would showcase a Puppet Show on February 25 (Friday) aiming at entertaining audience along with family and friends.

Talking to APP, official of PNCA Masroor Shah said, "The show would be featuring folk dances, stories, theme-based speeches and skits for children and adults".

The colorful puppet show will revolve around current issues including gender disparity, contrariety in education and environmental challenges and there will be an exclusive show for kids as well, which will ensure infotainment according to the theme.

He said that due to COVID-19 the puppet shows were being canceled, but the shows were scheduled four times a month as regular feature by National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of PNCA.

Such events provide the required boost to puppetry and help people, especially the younger generation to become aware of it, he added.

He said that the traditional art of puppetry was dying and PNCA has been struggling so long to revive this art adding that such events help in reviving this traditional art form. He further said that the art of puppetry and puppet shows have long been a part of Pakistani culture.

Commenting on the importance of puppetry, he said that Puppetry was such a beautiful and colorful art and "We should make an effort to bring back this art form", adding that this can be useful both for entertainment and education purposes.

