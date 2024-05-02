PNCA To Organize ‘Sham-e-Musiki’ On May 9
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize “Sham-e-Musiki” -folk and Sufi musical evening on May 9, Tuesday, featuring talented young artists from across the country.
The event will be held on aimed to promote the folk and Sufi music of the country.
Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali told APP that folk artists would perform in the musical evening. He said that Sufi music refers to the devotional music of the Sufis, inspired by the works of Sufi saints.
He said that a number of people from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will attend the musical evening.
He said that PNCA also scheduled various courses in classical music to educate young talent from across the country.
Recent Stories
Reforms in FBR Govt’s top priority: Law Minister
TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 11,190 people in April2 minutes ago
-
Students asked to follow traffic rules to avoid accidents2 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office redresses 35,202 complaints in 20232 minutes ago
-
Reforms in FBR Govt’s top priority: Law Minister3 minutes ago
-
Man suffers severe burns as solar panel battery explodes11 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict in plea seeking Bushra Bibi's shifting to Adiala Jail12 minutes ago
-
Tank admin checks weight, price of bread at market12 minutes ago
-
Muzaffarpur flyover to be opened for traffic on August 1422 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice22 minutes ago
-
Two-day int’l conference on innovation, computing technologies held at UET22 minutes ago
-
Girls Cadet College Turbat hosts first Passing-Out Parade22 minutes ago
-
HF arranged Attock Khurd tour for thalassemia patients32 minutes ago