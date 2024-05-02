Open Menu

PNCA To Organize ‘Sham-e-Musiki’ On May 9

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize “Sham-e-Musiki” -folk and Sufi musical evening on May 9, Tuesday, featuring talented young artists from across the country.

The event will be held on aimed to promote the folk and Sufi music of the country.

Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali told APP that folk artists would perform in the musical evening. He said that Sufi music refers to the devotional music of the Sufis, inspired by the works of Sufi saints.

He said that a number of people from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will attend the musical evening.

He said that PNCA also scheduled various courses in classical music to educate young talent from across the country.

