UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Participate In "Annual Lok Mela" From Nov 7th To 15th

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

PNCA to participate in

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)  will be participating in "Annual Lok Mela" of Pakistan at Lok Virsa from November 7 to 15.

In this mega event PNCA will present puppet shows from 11:30am to 12:30pm and folk music theatre of Fazal Abbas Jutt and team from 01:00pm to 04:00pm at main arena (Pindaal) Lok Virsa.                     The puppet show  will be comprised  of following short entertaining stories "Happy Life, Jhoot Ki Saza, Romali Dance, Qamar Tarbooz + SOPs, Sindhi Jhoomer, Meer Adnan, Leva Dance, Paanch Chohay, Bhangra Dance and Jeway Pakistan",an official said on Friday.                               He said that the puppet shows aims to promote and preserve the dying art of puppetry through educating the children and norms using puppets as tools in a soft and subtle manner.

   The shows will feature theme-based puppetry that usually revolves around current issues including women and children related issues, education and environment to educate the audience especially children through infotainment.              He said that Fazal Jutt theatre has arrived in Federal capital to perform on dozens of folk stories, written centuries ago by saints of the sub-continent to promote the message of love and harmony among the masses.         Fazal Jutt and his team showcase our dynamic cultural and traditional aspects through folk theatre stories "Rawal Jugni, Tonsa Sharif, Sami Rawal, Dula Bhatti and Folk Lore i.e Mirza Sahiba, Sohni Mahiwal, Sasi Panu etc, he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Education Women Event From Love

Recent Stories

Government must assume mature leadership role

6 minutes ago

GCU launches Drug-Free Campus Drive

14 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 6, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ahmad Al Sabah co-chair UAE-Ku ..

11 hours ago

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.