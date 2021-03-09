UrduPoint.com
PNCA To Pay Tribute Legacy Of Kasur Gharana On March 13

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:49 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a classical music performance on March 13 to pay tribute to the legacy of Kasur Gharana Ustad Raza Ali Khan grandson of Barey Ghulam Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a classical music performance on March 13 to pay tribute to the legacy of Kasur Gharana Ustad Raza Ali Khan grandson of Barey Ghulam Ali Khan.

The founder artists of Kasur Gharana were specialized in different singing styles like Khayal, Thumri and Gazal, Director General PNCA, Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP.

She said that PNCA has started a special series to promote different music styles of classical music like Khayal, Thumri and Kaafi.

Kasur Gharana came into existence during 19th century but soon by the 20th century it lost its identity.

The founder of the Kasur Gharana, Irshad Ali Khan was one of the most renowned artists of his time.

He was regarded as the originator of the Kasur Gharana.

He belonged to Kasur and was a musician in the court of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

One of his famous compositions was "Neel kamal muskaye, bhawra juthi kasam khaye." His compositions thus stand as a proof of his refined musical talent.

