UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Pay Tribute To Faraz Next Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 12:22 PM

PNCA to pay tribute to Faraz next month

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)will hold an online evening titled "Gazal Baha na Karo" to pay homage to eminent urdu poet "Ahmed Faraz" on December 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)will hold an online evening titled "Gazal Baha na Karo" to pay homage to eminent urdu poet "Ahmed Faraz" on December 20.

The evening was being arranged in the honor of legendary poet Ahmed Faraz for his remarkable contribution to urdu poetry and style of writing.

� ����� One of the leading singer of present time, Humera Channa would pay tribute to his poetry through her spell bounding performance.

�� According to an official, scholars, intellectuals and people from different walks of life would participate through video link.���� Faraz's unique and simple way of writing made him stand out as his style was understood read by most of people, he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan December From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council discuss cooperation with Isra ..

6 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Congratulates the new Secretary Gener ..

6 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

1 minute ago

Irresponsible opposition putting lives at risk for ..

2 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 9,431,691 with over ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand's Authorities Charge 13 Entities Over ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.