PNCA to pay tribute to Faraz next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)will hold an online evening titled "Gazal Baha na Karo" to pay homage to eminent urdu poet "Ahmed Faraz" on December 20.

The evening was being arranged in the honor of legendary poet Ahmed Faraz for his remarkable contribution to urdu poetry and style of writing.

One of the leading singer of present time, Humera Channa would pay tribute to his poetry through her spell bounding performance.

According to an official, scholars, intellectuals and people from different walks of life would participate through video link. Faraz's unique and simple way of writing made him stand out as his style was understood read by most of people, he stated.