PNCA To Pay Tribute To Qauid-e-Azam Through Cultural Show

Tue 24th December 2019 | 03:04 PM

A cultural show, decorated with regional and folk performances, will be organized by Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in reference with the 143rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah tomorrow

With the aim of celebrating Quaid's birthday with full enthusiasm, various regional artists have been invited by PNCA to highlight the messages, thoughts and ideology of Quaid-e Azam through entertainment for our young generation, said an official of PNCA.� Singers hailing from all the provinces of the country will perform in front of the audiences consisting of students, teachers, young children with their parents among others.

Official told APP that various artists will put together the show including singer Bano Rehmat from Kashmir, Shahid Ali Khan from Khyberpakhtunkhwa, Fazal Jutt from Punjab, Liaqat Ali from Baluchistan and Reshma Marvi from Sindh.

These performances have been arranged in order to tell the story to our youngsters about struggle and efforts that had been rendered by Quaid-e-Azam and his companions in the freedom movement of Pakistan, he added.

He said that these artists also belonged to the National Performing Arts (NPA) group of PNCA under which they were trained on daily basis for such events.

Cultural show will also include the 'Dhol' performances from regional artists along with the Lok dance performances from regional performers.

Besides dance and singing acts, national and traditional songs will also be played during the evening to pay tribute to the vision and ideology of founder of the nation.

