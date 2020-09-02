UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Pay Tributes To Legendary Poet Ahmed Faraz On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:20 PM

PNCA to pay tributes to legendary poet Ahmed Faraz on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will pay tribute to Eminent poet Ahmed Faraz through his Poetry titled "Ghazal Baha Na Kro" on 3rd September at PNCA.

Known singers Humera Channa and Owais Niazi will pay tributes to the legendry poet and scholar through their melodious voices.

A large Number of people from different walks of life including writers, intellectuals, poets and journalist will participate in the ceremony, an official told on Wednesday.

He said that Ahmed Faraz bestowed best poetry to urdu literature adding that Ahmed Faraz had played a constructive role in the society and the message in his poetry was to stand firm against injustice and oppression.

Related Topics

Pakistan September From Best

Recent Stories

Govt agrees to revive rates of five-zero rated ind ..

18 minutes ago

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

56 minutes ago

ADEK launches ‘42 Abu Dhabi’ coding school, op ..

56 minutes ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

1 hour ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets US President Advisor Kush ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.