PNCA to promote culture, heritage, arts at national & international levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has committed to promote artistic activity and focused on all forms of arts including visual and performing arts.

PNCA has mandated for the promotion and preservation of the intangible cultural heritage at national and international levels.

According to an official, it is engaged in organizing different shows/ programmes representing provincial/ regional cultures/ heritage.

The aims and objectives to organize these programmes are to explore hidden talent among the students/youth.

PNCA provided opportunities for the young talent as well as for the children, he said.

PNCA developed artistic talent, the Council provides total support through grants, training, arts housing, commissioning of work and overseas touring.

Major festivals and arts shows are organized to showcase the best of local and international artists.

He said that new talents are identified and developed through music and writing competition and annual awards are given to artists in recognition of their achievements.

To build new audience and broaden arts participation, the council engaged the wider community in the arts through outreach programmes targeted at different sectors of the population, he stated.

It also endorsed arts education programmes for artists and arts groups.

PNCA was also promoting dying art of puppetry and to educate the children and norms using puppets as tools in a soft and subtle manner.

He said that the puppet show is a regular feature of the council presented by National Puppet Theater (NPT).

PNCA has the Visual Arts Division (VAD) which was established in 1974 initially named as "Plastic Arts Division".

The Division has two operational components, The National Art Gallery (NAG) & Design Section. PNCA has mandate to look after the field of films.

PNCA's mandate is to promote different forms of Visual Arts, Performing Arts and Film at a National level.

Furthermore, it also aims to build on provincial linkages and links with other cultural organizations, nationally and internationally, for the promotion of culture, heritage and arts, he stated.