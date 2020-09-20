UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Promote Culture, Heritage, Arts At National & International Levels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

PNCA to promote culture, heritage, arts at national & international levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has committed to promote artistic activity and focused on all forms of arts including visual and performing arts.

PNCA has mandated for the promotion and preservation of the intangible cultural heritage at national and international levels.

According to an official, it is engaged in organizing different shows/ programmes representing provincial/ regional cultures/ heritage.

The aims and objectives to organize these programmes are to explore hidden talent among the students/youth.

PNCA provided opportunities for the young talent as well as for the children, he said.

PNCA developed artistic talent, the Council provides total support through grants, training, arts housing, commissioning of work and overseas touring.

Major festivals and arts shows are organized to showcase the best of local and international artists.

He said that new talents are identified and developed through music and writing competition and annual awards are given to artists in recognition of their achievements.

To build new audience and broaden arts participation, the council engaged the wider community in the arts through outreach programmes targeted at different sectors of the population, he stated.

It also endorsed arts education programmes for artists and arts groups.

PNCA was also promoting dying art of puppetry and to educate the children and norms using puppets as tools in a soft and subtle manner.

He said that the puppet show is a regular feature of the council presented by National Puppet Theater (NPT).

PNCA has the Visual Arts Division (VAD) which was established in 1974 initially named as "Plastic Arts Division".

The Division has two operational components, The National Art Gallery (NAG) & Design Section. PNCA has mandate to look after the field of films.

PNCA's mandate is to promote different forms of Visual Arts, Performing Arts and Film at a National level.

Furthermore, it also aims to build on provincial linkages and links with other cultural organizations, nationally and internationally, for the promotion of culture, heritage and arts, he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Music Education Young All Best Housing

Recent Stories

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

26 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

1 hour ago

ADNOC partners with Mubadala, ENEC to drive In-Cou ..

2 hours ago

Serbia-Kosovo deal will pave way for single visa t ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia reports 3,989 new COVID-19 cases, 105 de ..

2 hours ago

AREA 2071 hosts Founder Institute’s global start ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.