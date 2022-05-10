UrduPoint.com

PNCA To Resume Talent Hunt Music Edition End Of May

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 03:47 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Tuesday announced to resume its famous 'Talent Hunt' music program by the end of this month

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Tuesday announced to resume its famous 'Talent Hunt' music program by the end of this month.

Talking to APP,an official of PNCA Masroor Shah said, Online Talent Hunt music edition, a popular platform for emerging singers.

PNCA talent hunt edition was aimed to promote music through weekly music competitions among young singers.

He said the programme was an initiative to discover melodious voices and used to be held on a weekly basis audition.

The online talent hunt was helping those who were eager to sing but they lack a proper or available platform to perform.

He said that Lok Virsa would continue its efforts to provide opportunities to talented singers.

Its a new talent program where from across the country singers participating in the competitions in various categories.

"The categories include, instrumental performance and singing," he said.

PNCA was also providing opportunities to the winners and special nominees in concerts and music functions.

PNCA would soon resume this programme to provide young artists with an opportunity.

The winners of the PNCA Talent Hunt would be awarded three awards including Winner People's Choice, Winner Jury Award and Winner Jury Award.

