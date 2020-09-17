UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Start Different Art Classes From Sept 18

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

PNCA to start different art classes from Sept 18

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to start different art classes including sitar classes, singing, violin, calligraphy, flute and singing classes from September 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to start different art classes including sitar classes, singing, violin, calligraphy, flute and singing classes from September 18.

These classes were an effort to promote crafts field along with polishing the creative skills of the youth, an official of PNCA told APP here on Thursday.

Classes have been scheduled from Monday to Friday and then Saturday to Sunday.

The classes will commence under the supervision of different maestros of the said genres organized by the management to provide a creative learning opportunity to youth of twin cities.

He said that students as well as aspirants have been invited through advertisements who will be trained under renowned professionals.

After COVID-19, these will be first live classes but strict SOPs would be followed along with hand sanitizer and social distancing, he said.

He said that Director General PNCA Dr Fozia Saeed was taking keen interest in promoting arts through these classes among the youth who were passionate about performing arts.

Related Topics

Pakistan September Sunday From

Recent Stories

DR Congo Mulls Using Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine On ..

51 seconds ago

Armed dacoits deprive citizen from motorcycle

53 seconds ago

Special Presidential Council Should Be Formed in L ..

5 minutes ago

DRC to Send Investment Officials to Russia Soon, N ..

5 minutes ago

Chemical weapons watchdog says examining Navalny s ..

5 minutes ago

Brother kills sister over domestic dispute

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.