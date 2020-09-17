PNCA to start different art classes from Sept 18

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to start different art classes including sitar classes, singing, violin, calligraphy, flute and singing classes from September 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to start different art classes including sitar classes, singing, violin, calligraphy, flute and singing classes from September 18.

These classes were an effort to promote crafts field along with polishing the creative skills of the youth, an official of PNCA told APP here on Thursday.

Classes have been scheduled from Monday to Friday and then Saturday to Sunday.

The classes will commence under the supervision of different maestros of the said genres organized by the management to provide a creative learning opportunity to youth of twin cities.

He said that students as well as aspirants have been invited through advertisements who will be trained under renowned professionals.

After COVID-19, these will be first live classes but strict SOPs would be followed along with hand sanitizer and social distancing, he said.

He said that Director General PNCA Dr Fozia Saeed was taking keen interest in promoting arts through these classes among the youth who were passionate about performing arts.