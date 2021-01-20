PNCA to start music, arts classes from January 23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to start music and art classes to attract aspirant of music lovers and art learners in supervision of music professional and master artisans of painting and calligraphy from January 23. Competent musicians and skillful artisans in different specialized craft would impart training to registered participants.

According to an official of PNCA, different classes would be held including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting and dancing with professionally trained instructors.

He said that the classes would continue in the month of January and February.

� He said that "these classes were an effort to promote music of all genres and crafts field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood".� "We believe in giving musicians and artists the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential" ,he stated.

He said that any citizen could participate in these classes without any age bracket.

He said that the registration of at least 10 participants would be obligatory to start a training course and interested individuals could get them enrolled by emailing to PNCA official Facebook page.