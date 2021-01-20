UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Start Music, Arts Classes From January 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:32 PM

PNCA to start music, arts classes from January 23

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to start music and art classes to attract aspirant of music lovers and art learners in supervision of music professional and master artisans of painting and calligraphy from January 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to start music and art classes to attract aspirant of music lovers and art learners in supervision of music professional and master artisans of painting and calligraphy from January 23. Competent musicians and skillful artisans in different specialized craft would impart training to registered participants.

According to an official of PNCA, different classes would be held including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting and dancing with professionally trained instructors.

He said that the classes would continue in the month of January and February.

� He said that "these classes were an effort to promote music of all genres and crafts field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood".� "We believe in giving musicians and artists the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential" ,he stated.

He said that any citizen could participate in these classes without any age bracket.

He said that the registration of at least 10 participants would be obligatory to start a training course and interested individuals could get them enrolled by emailing to PNCA official Facebook page.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Facebook Young January February All From Blood Love

Recent Stories

PM to visit South Waziristan today

15 minutes ago

Iran Will Comply With JCPOA Obligations If US Resp ..

4 minutes ago

Ivanka Trump gets emotional on last day at White H ..

22 minutes ago

China's Zhou to compete in F3 Asian Championship

17 minutes ago

Majority of French Aged 15-30 Say COVID-19 Crisis ..

19 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.