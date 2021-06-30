UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Start New Series For Paying Tribute To Great Music Composers Of Film Industry

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

PNCA to start new series for paying tribute to great music composers of film industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will start a new series titled "Melody Makers" for paying tribute to the great music composers of Pakistan film industry.

In the series new and popular singers would present their classic songs while special guests would highlight the life and musical contributions of the renowned musicians like Khawaja Khursheed Anwar and Master Inayat Hussain.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that the participants had confirmed their registration for recording this program.

She added that Standard Operating Procedures would be strictly observed while recording such program including fifty percent seating arrangements along with mandatory vaccination certificate for participants.

She said that recording schedule of Season-1 was continued in which renowned singer Humera Channa, Taranam Naz were participating.

Dr. Fozia said that next recording would pay tribute to legendary music composer of Pakistan Film Industry Master Inayat Hussain.

Khawaja Najmul Hasan and Master Kifayat Hussain will be the special guest at next recording session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Music Industry

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

37 minutes ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

52 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

52 minutes ago

UAE, Israel issue joint statement agreeing on many ..

52 minutes ago

40 million children in Pakistan did not receive po ..

2 hours ago

WhatsApp introduces ‘view once’ feature on Anr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.