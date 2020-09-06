UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Start One Year Film Production Course

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

PNCA to start one year Film Production Course

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has planned to start one year Film Production Course to become a Professional Film Maker.

The course would offer a foundation for understanding cinema-and its relation to culture, history, technology and aesthetics-Film Studies.

According to an official, the classes were aimed to teach students to create and analyze moving images, to produce research, and to make art.

He said that classes will be start from October 5 with having two semesters.

The best local and international faculty will be teaching everything you need in your capacity to become a Professional Film Maker, he said. .

Sarmad Khoosat, a well known Pakistani Director and Andre F Nebe German director would teach the direction.

Peter Bussian American Cinematographer would teach the Cinematography.

Lisa Locus American script writer and Saim Saddique will teach the techniques of script writing, he informed.

778\

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Technology German October From Best

Recent Stories

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

46 minutes ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

12 hours ago

Hundreds White Militias, Anti-Racism Protesters Ga ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.