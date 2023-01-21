PNCA to start series of monthly workshops tomorrow

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will be launching a series of unique, exclusive and skill-building workshops every month for art students and aesthetes here from January 22 The workshops "Art For Therapy" are being organized to encourage art education, art development and mental well-being in society by including visual arts, ceramics, fine crafts and writing as well as focusing on therapy through arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will be launching a series of unique, exclusive and skill-building workshops every month for art students and aesthetes here from January 22 The workshops "Art For Therapy" are being organized to encourage art education, art development and mental well-being in society by including visual arts, ceramics, fine crafts and writing as well as focusing on therapy through arts.

The first workshop in this regard is Candle Making which is a one-day training to introduce participants to basic and advanced skills of unique and creative candle-making techniques.

The course aims to utilize the energy of youth at a level of exploration with a proper platform for supporting their inner abilities. It is an attempt to explore the talent of amateur and budding artists for promoting and preserving the rich culture of the country as well as to refine the talent of participants said the organizers.

The training focuses on the involvement of youth in extracurricular activities as well as showing their talent in the field of visual and performing arts and promoting healthy entertainment through expressions of art, they said.