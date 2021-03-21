ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Dr. Fouzia Saeed has said PNCA has decided to continue online cultural programs to support artist's community, due to the current situation of third wave of COVID-19.

Talking to APP she said, "PNCA was making efforts to promote folk artists through online cultural events in the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic".

She said they have taken the decision as the artist community had faced many financial issues due to the postponement of many cultural events.

Renowned folk singer Qurban Niazi said that the first phase of COVID-19 pandemic was worsen for the artist's community as their were lock down and restrictions.

He said that later situation was improved but now again due to third wave of COVID-19 pandemic the artist's community were facing financial problems.

Another artist Iqbal Ali a renowned drummer said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the artist's community had gone through very difficult time during last year in 2020.

He said that concerned departments at national and provincial level should plan to compensate artist's community in such challenging situations, adding that their work was severely affected.

Artist Jeway Lal said that COVID-19 pandemic badly affected their earnings due to which they had faced a lot of problems.

He said that there was no other option with them but to stay at home and wait for the improvement in situation.

Dr. Fouzia said that PNCA would continue its efforts to facilitate maximum artists in this testing time of COVID-19.

