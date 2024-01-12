PNCA unveils 'Fly on the Wall' photography extravaganza at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) In a groundbreaking exhibition, Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) played host to 'Fly on the Wall,' a captivating photography showcase curated by celebrated artist Aasim Akhtar.

The event, held under the Visual Arts Division, brought together national and international photographers to present diverse perspectives and compelling narratives. With an inclusive approach, the exhibition challenges conventions, fostering a dialogue among photographers and emphasizing the collective power of their perspectives. Let's take a closer look at this immersive journey through the lens of talented photographers, on display until February 13, 2024, Director Public Relations Dr Bilal Karim said on Thursday.

Aasim Akhtar aimed to provide a fresh perspective on Pakistani photographers' work, rejecting hierarchy and emphasizing mutual respect within the photography community.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Y. Kistafin, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, alongside Ayub Jamali, the Director-General of PNCA. The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of renowned photographers Ayesha Bilal, Zaheer Chaudhry, and Arif Mehmood.

The exhibition 'Fly on the Wall' featured works by Ali Mehdi Zaidi, Arif Mehmood, Ayesha Vellani, Aysha Bilal, Hamid Moinuddin, Lukas Werth, Malcom Hutcheson, Shehzad Noorani, Stephan Andrew, William Dalrymple, and Zaheer Chaudry.

Under the theme of "Retelling the Story of Pakistani Photographers' Journey," Aasim Akhtar's curation aimed to provide a fresh perspective on the profound and often overlooked work of Pakistani photographers.

The selection process focused on initiating a dialogue among photographers, allowing them to communicate with each other through their images and share their unique visions with the public.

Aasim Akhtar, the curator, stated, "I have eschewed hierarchy because, in photography, it does not exist. What does exist is a deep mutual respect. No photographer is greater than another, no genre nobler than the next."

The exhibition defied conventional expectations, showcasing a diverse array of works that coalesce to form a captivating narrative.

The captivating exhibition showcases the convergence of diverse views, turning the photographers' gaze on the world, scrutinizing it fragment by fragment.

He said that the exhibition is open to the public at PNCA until February 13, 2024, offering an immersive journey through the lens of these talented photographers.

PNCA also urged the art enthusiasts to avail the opportunity to witness the collective power of their perspectives, as they invite us to contemplate our fragility, the ephemeral nature of life, and the traces we leave behind.