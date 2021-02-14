PNCA,CDA organize special musical programmes to supports artist in COVID

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan National Council of the Arts, (PNCA) Sunday organized special instrumental performances titled "Celebrating Music of Pakistan" in public places, especially in large markets, to promote the music.

In collobration with Capital Development Authority (CDA),the objective was to support and promote musicians, who are a valuable part of heritage.

The initiative was part of PNCA's post corona efforts, where PNCA have to support culture industry and artists who have suffered deeply during the two phases of coronavirus.

As the nation comes out of corona's impact, PNCA want to inculcate hope in society and fully support artists.

The event will take place on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 8.30pm.