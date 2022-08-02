UrduPoint.com

PNCA's Exhibition Receives Overwhelming Response From Art-lovers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 06:42 PM

PNCA's exhibition receives overwhelming response from art-lovers

Pakistan National Council of Arts' (PNCA) exhibition showcasing sculpture work of 30 Pakistani artists has received overwhelming response from the art-lovers who were stunned by the indefinable beauty of artifacts carved with precision

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts' (PNCA) exhibition showcasing sculpture work of 30 Pakistani artists has received overwhelming response from the art-lovers who were stunned by the indefinable beauty of artifacts carved with precision.

"The presence of different artistic sculpture in the gallery has made the ambiance of gallery very mesmerizing which cannot be described in words," said Katharine Thomas, a foreign visitor at the exhibition, while talking to APP on Tuesday.

She said the artwork of every artist presented a different idea which also portrayed as to how traditional techniques were followed by them while making their "exciting" and "contemporary" artworks.

Tanveer Chatta, a university student said he was fond of sculpture arts since his childhood, but was unable to pursue his career in fine arts due to the lack of resources and responsibilities.

Therefore, he fulfilled his passion by visiting such exhibitions.

He urged the departments concerned to create opportunities for the youth which could help them learn and hone their skills in the respective area of interest.

An official of PNCA said all-out efforts were being made to provide opportunities to promote art. The exhibition "collective ground", which kicked off on July 6 and would continue till August 15, was reflection of the PNCA's commitment in this regard.

He said more such exhibitions would be arranged in the future to promote the art and facilitate the artists in the country.

