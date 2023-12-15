Open Menu

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' Show Inspires Young Artists

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2023 | 11:50 PM

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

The National Puppet Theatre and Children's Art Workshop of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday presented a special "Mera Quaid" show in collaboration with Viqar Un Nisa Noon Girls Higher Secondary Institute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The National Puppet Theatre and Children's Art Workshop of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday presented a special "Mera Quaid" show in collaboration with Viqar Un Nisa Noon Girls Higher Secondary Institute.

This captivating performance, coinciding with the 147th birth anniversary of the nation's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was more than just a celebration; it was a vibrant tapestry woven with music, puppetry, and the boundless creativity of young minds, said a press release.

A captivating puppet show brought Quaid's life and vision to life, while melodious voices filled the halls in a stirring singing competition, but the canvas truly came alive in the drawing and painting competition, where students poured their hearts onto paper, each stroke a testament to their admiration for the Father of the Nation.

The enthusiasm was palpable, with participants urging PNCA to make such art and singing competitions a regular feature. Their voices echoed a powerful message: that art, in its myriad forms, is not just a source of entertainment, but a potent tool to ignite passion, nurture talent, and keep the spirit of Quaid's legacy alive in future generations.

"Mera Quaid" wasn't just a show, it was a bridge, connecting young minds to the ideals that shaped a nation. It was a reminder that the canvas of Pakistan's future is painted not just with ink and pigment, but with the vibrant hues of creativity, patriotism, and the unwavering spirit of its youth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Muhammad Ali Jinnah Young

Recent Stories

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

1 minute ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

2 minutes ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

2 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

2 minutes ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

2 minutes ago
 MQM-P urges provincial government for action again ..

MQM-P urges provincial government for action against fertilizer black marketing

2 minutes ago
SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee ..

SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee meeting

3 minutes ago
 SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of RO ..

SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of ROs

32 minutes ago
 Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Shari ..

Interior minister visits Darbar Aliya Eidgah Sharif

36 minutes ago
 Sikh pilgrims to be provided best facilities: Care ..

Sikh pilgrims to be provided best facilities: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mo ..

36 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar cuts Christmas cake

36 minutes ago
 No economy can flourish without participation of w ..

No economy can flourish without participation of women: Mushaal

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan