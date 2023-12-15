The National Puppet Theatre and Children's Art Workshop of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday presented a special "Mera Quaid" show in collaboration with Viqar Un Nisa Noon Girls Higher Secondary Institute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The National Puppet Theatre and Children's Art Workshop of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday presented a special "Mera Quaid" show in collaboration with Viqar Un Nisa Noon Girls Higher Secondary Institute.

This captivating performance, coinciding with the 147th birth anniversary of the nation's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was more than just a celebration; it was a vibrant tapestry woven with music, puppetry, and the boundless creativity of young minds, said a press release.

A captivating puppet show brought Quaid's life and vision to life, while melodious voices filled the halls in a stirring singing competition, but the canvas truly came alive in the drawing and painting competition, where students poured their hearts onto paper, each stroke a testament to their admiration for the Father of the Nation.

The enthusiasm was palpable, with participants urging PNCA to make such art and singing competitions a regular feature. Their voices echoed a powerful message: that art, in its myriad forms, is not just a source of entertainment, but a potent tool to ignite passion, nurture talent, and keep the spirit of Quaid's legacy alive in future generations.

"Mera Quaid" wasn't just a show, it was a bridge, connecting young minds to the ideals that shaped a nation. It was a reminder that the canvas of Pakistan's future is painted not just with ink and pigment, but with the vibrant hues of creativity, patriotism, and the unwavering spirit of its youth.