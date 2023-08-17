Open Menu

PNCA's"Story Of Pakistan" Puppet Show On Aug 18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize two-day special puppet shows titled "Story of Pakistan" in connection with Independence Day on August 18 and August 19.

Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayub Jamali told APP that National Puppet Theatre will showcase the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets and will present national songs, folk tales, skits and folk dances to provide infotainment.

He said that PNCA, National Puppet Theatre would highlight Pakistan independence journey and it's historical background.

Children along with parents would be invited to attendant the shows to be held at PNCA Auditorium on August 19 at 5:30 pm and Liaqat Memorial Hall, Rawalpindi on August 18 4 pm.

According to PNCA, the art of puppetry has long been a part of country culture.

PNCA also organized various cultural events including a musical evening to entertain the audience on the occasion of Independence Day.

