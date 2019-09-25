(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society (PNDS) here on Wednesday announced to hold its first International Conference on Non-Communicable Diseases from November 1-3.

The event to be held in Lahore was said being organized in collaboration with The Nutrition Society, United Kingdom and Ireland.

Dr. Romaina Iqbal, Chairperson of the Scientific Committee, highlighting relevance of the international conference mentioned that non-communicable diseases (NCD) are a major cause of poverty.

"These are also a barrier to economic development and a serious threat to achievements of the Millennium Development Goals," she said emphasizing the need to raise awareness about NCD among those at the helm of affairs at Federal and provincial levels as well as practitioners and more importantly among the general public.

Experts and practitioners from across the country and global organizations have been invited to attend and present their scientific papers to spread knowledge and create awareness regarding the burden and prevention of non-communicable diseases in the county.

The theme for the conference was said to be "4 x 4 Four NCDs and Four Modifiable Shared Risk Factors".

The scientific program will feature speakers from UK and Pakistan, covering a wide program of subject areas across the spectrum of chronic diseases and shared risk factors in plenary and parallel session formats.

A range of other sessions, such as workshops, special "Hot Topic" presentations, panel debates and dedicated sessions hosted by related organizations will be eternal part of the program.

Meanwhile, Prof Julie Lovegrove, President, Nutrition Society UK & Ireland in a message to her Pakistani counterparts appreciated PNDS for its initiative to promote knowledge based research and awareness related to human health.

"The Nutrition Society UK & Ireland looks forward to working closely with experts in Pakistan with the aim of achieving a common voice in evidence-based nutritional science," she was quoted to had said.

PNDS President, Fayza Khan said the conference invites participants from various disciplines to present their recent research findings, to share knowledge and exchange ideas.

The 3-day conference will kick off with three dedicated workshops on Diabetes Training, Digital/E-Health and Briefing for Health Journalists.

These workshops will be followed by the Inaugural Ceremony on the opening day which will include a Keynote by Prof. Julie Lovegrove, President, Nutrition Society UK, and a Plenary by Dr.

Romaina Iqbal of the Aga Khan University Hospital, respectively.

Day two will begin with a plenary session on Funding and Research Grants, by Prof. Nicola M. Lowie followed by a panel discussion on "How to Prevent and Control NCDs in Pakistan".

Two parallel breakout sessions will be held the same and simultaneously on Diabetes and Cancer, chaired by Dr. Salma Badruddin and Dr. Rezzan Khan, respectively.

The day will end with a session on "Obesity Management Approaches" by Ms. Mozamila Mughal & a Physical Fitness Trainer.

Day three will begin with a session on Career Counselling for Nutrition and Dietetic Students and Fresh Graduates, followed by two parallel breakout sessions on CVD chaired by Dr. Jawed Akram and Lung/COPD.

A discussion session on Role of Nutritionists & Dietitians in the Prevention and Control of NCDs (Obesity, DM, CVD and Cancer) will be held after the breakout sessions.

Other session scheduled for the day would be "Role of Nutraceuticals, food Quality Control and NCDs," chaired by DG-Health PFA and "Nutrition Epidemiology & Public Health"chaired by Dr. Khalid Iqbal from Khyber Medical University.