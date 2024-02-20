Pneumonia Can Be Deadly If Not Treated Early: Dr Zulfiqar
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 09:59 PM
Pneumonia is inflammation of the lungs, usually caused by bacterial or viral infections. It may affect deeper lung tissues than bronchitis
which is airway tube inflammation, and can have symptoms such as
fever, breathing problems and chest pain, showing up as a white shade
in lung chest X-rays.
Talking to APP Pediatrician Dr Zulfiqar Shaikh on Tuesday said that pneumonia is an infection
of the lungs and it causes cough and fever and can make breathing difficult. Severe pneumonia can be deadly.
He said most infected children and adults will develop flu-like symptoms that will clear up on their own
after a few days, but some may develop into more serious inflammation of the lungs requiring treatment
and, in some cases, hospitalization may be needed.
About the treatment for pneumonia in kids he said that it depends on
factors like the child’s overall health condition, age, cause of the
infection, and severity of the illness.
For bacterial infection, an
antibiotic is given to the patients.
In serious cases where the child has developed severe breathing
issues, the patient must be hospitalised for proper treatment. This
can include IV fluids, intravenous antibiotics, nebulizer treatments
and more.
Children with mild pneumonia can take at least two to three weeks to
get better. However, kids with a serious infection can take up to
eight to nine weeks to recover from pneumonia,Dr Zulfiqar said.
He said that the risk of getting pneumonia can be reduced by obtaining a
pneumococcal and influenza vaccination, frequently washing your hands,
and keeping your distance from sick individuals. Maintaining a nutritious
diet will also strengthen kids' immune systems and reduce the risk of contracting pneumonia.
