Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Pneumonia is inflammation of the lungs, usually caused by bacterial or viral infections. It may affect deeper lung tissues than bronchitis,

which is airway tube inflammation, and can have symptoms such as

fever, breathing problems and chest pain, showing up as a white shade

in lung chest X-rays.

Talking to APP Pediatrician Dr Zulfiqar Shaikh on Tuesday said that pneumonia is an infection

of the lungs and it causes cough and fever and can make breathing difficult. Severe pneumonia can be deadly.

He said most infected children and adults will develop flu-like symptoms that will clear up on their own

after a few days, but some may develop into more serious inflammation of the lungs requiring treatment

and, in some cases, hospitalization may be needed.

About the treatment for pneumonia in kids he said that it depends on

factors like the child’s overall health condition, age, cause of the

infection, and severity of the illness.

For bacterial infection, an

antibiotic is given to the patients.

In serious cases where the child has developed severe breathing

issues, the patient must be hospitalised for proper treatment. This

can include IV fluids, intravenous antibiotics, nebulizer treatments

and more.

Children with mild pneumonia can take at least two to three weeks to

get better. However, kids with a serious infection can take up to

eight to nine weeks to recover from pneumonia,Dr Zulfiqar said.

He said that the risk of getting pneumonia can be reduced by obtaining a

pneumococcal and influenza vaccination, frequently washing your hands,

and keeping your distance from sick individuals. Maintaining a nutritious

diet will also strengthen kids' immune systems and reduce the risk of contracting pneumonia.

