Pneumonia Cases Among Children Mounted In Karachi: Dr Khalid Shafi
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Secretary General of Pakistan Pediatrics Association, Dr Khalid Shafi, on Saturday said that the cases of pneumonia increased in October, November, and December in Karachi.
Talking to a private news channel, he said, "More than 70,000 deaths are caused by pneumonia every year in Pakistan, and children under two years of age and people over 65 years of age are at high risk of pneumonia.
"
Explaining the symptoms, he said, "The symptoms of pneumonia include coughing up green, yellow, or red mucus, fever, sweating, chills, difficulty breathing, and chest pain due to deep breathing or coughing."
According to the emergency in-charge of the Children's Institute, "Around 30 cases of pneumonia are being reported in the Children's Institute every day, while 10 to 15 cases of pneumonia are being reported in the civil hospital."
Recent Stories
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024
Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair
EPI launches community-based awareness program
ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats
Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan
Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four women murdered in Karachi house1 minute ago
-
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse11 minutes ago
-
DRO reviews preparations for LG-poll11 minutes ago
-
Doctor says pneumonia cases among children mounted in Karachi11 minutes ago
-
35th death anniversary of renowned TV actor Saleem Nasir being observed21 minutes ago
-
Polling materials handed over to polling staff for 2nd LG by-poll on Oct 2021 minutes ago
-
UK mayor celebrates Pakistani and Kashmiri contributions abroad21 minutes ago
-
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" presented by Federal M ..27 minutes ago
-
Fireworks explosion in house leaves four dead, three injured31 minutes ago
-
Four power pilferers booked31 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 800 kg expired biscuits,confectionery items in Khanewal31 minutes ago
-
Free Camp for hearing loss to be organized in Hyderabad on Oct 2751 minutes ago