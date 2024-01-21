Pneumonia Cases Surge Amid Smog, Cold Weather
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Amidst smog and dry cold weather, Punjab is grappling with a concerning rise in pneumonia cases.
In the past 24 hours on Sunday, seven children in Punjab and two in Lahore lost their lives, bringing the total fatalities to 179 due to pneumonia.
Health authorities report 230 new pneumonia cases in Punjab and 135 in Lahore within the same period. Lahore's total cases now stand at 1290, while Punjab has surpassed 7,963 cases.
Hospitals, particularly in Lahore, are inundated with cases of pneumonia, chest infections, and viral infections.
Children's Hospital alone has admitted over 58 children. Officials stress the critical importance of completing the course of protective vaccinations for children. However, the scarcity of pneumonia vaccines and medications in the general market is posing severe challenges for patients.
The Punjab Health Department advises parents to ensure their children receive the full course of preventive vaccinations, highlighting their crucial role in combating the escalating health crisis.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arsenic concentration in groundwater reaches alarming levels7 minutes ago
-
Flour mill owners must sell fortified flour, salt: DG SFA7 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan vows to introduce reforms in agriculture sector18 minutes ago
-
FBISE to hold Int'l Day of Education English Speech Contest on Jan 2327 minutes ago
-
PML-N issues final list of candidates for NA constituencies27 minutes ago
-
'Mahfil-e-Zikre Mustafa (SAWW)' held28 minutes ago
-
KP govt issues advisory for judicious utilization of water due to very less rains, limited snow37 minutes ago
-
Timely election, the only way out: Shehbaz Sharif37 minutes ago
-
PES report 2021/22 unveils alarming OOSC figures37 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC empowering youth through skill development programs37 minutes ago
-
Ballot paper printing set for February 4 finish37 minutes ago
-
High-stakes battle in NA 148 as Gilani, Dehr and Mahay competes38 minutes ago