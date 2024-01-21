Open Menu

Pneumonia Cases Surge Amid Smog, Cold Weather

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Pneumonia cases surge amid smog, cold weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Amidst smog and dry cold weather, Punjab is grappling with a concerning rise in pneumonia cases.

In the past 24 hours on Sunday, seven children in Punjab and two in Lahore lost their lives, bringing the total fatalities to 179 due to pneumonia.

Health authorities report 230 new pneumonia cases in Punjab and 135 in Lahore within the same period. Lahore's total cases now stand at 1290, while Punjab has surpassed 7,963 cases.

Hospitals, particularly in Lahore, are inundated with cases of pneumonia, chest infections, and viral infections.

Children's Hospital alone has admitted over 58 children. Officials stress the critical importance of completing the course of protective vaccinations for children. However, the scarcity of pneumonia vaccines and medications in the general market is posing severe challenges for patients.

The Punjab Health Department advises parents to ensure their children receive the full course of preventive vaccinations, highlighting their crucial role in combating the escalating health crisis.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Punjab Same Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

4 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

11 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

22 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

1 day ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 day ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

1 day ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

1 day ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

1 day ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 day ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan