Pneumonia Claims 12 More Lives In Punjab During 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Pneumonia in the Punjab region continued to claim lives as 12 more children died of the disease during the past 24 hours, according to provincial health department.

The children who succumbed to pneumonia during this period was aged between two months and 12 years, private news channels reported on Tuesday.

There have been 491 cases of pneumonia was reported in Punjab during the past 24 hours, whereas in Lahore, 230 children have been confirmed with the disease during the same period.

The total number of children who have suffered from the disease in Punjab this year has reached 194, while in Lahore, 45 children have been affected by the disease so far this year.

Pneumonia, an infection causing inflammation in the air sacs of the lungs, has manifested as a serious health concern. Symptoms include cough with phlegm or pus, fever, chills, and breathing difficulties, leading to severe consequences.

